West Milford field hockey caps Season with county title

It was, simply put, another great season for the West Milford High School field hockey program.

The Highlanders tallied 19 impressive wins and once again made their presence felt in a positive way in the postseason.

“There were a few contests that really stood out to me this season, good wins and tough losses that all helped us get where we ended this season,’’ West Milford head coach Krista Provost said. “An obvious exciting win was our county championship game versus Pompton Lake, a 2-1 overtime victory to bring home the title since 2017. It was redemption for my senior classes of ‘22, ‘23, and ‘24 and my ‘25 seniors knew it was part of our mission.

Leadership was a top priority for the Highlanders this year.

“My seven seniors really stepped up in big ways throughout the season,’’ Provost said. “Captains Ava Brock, Ava Scrimenti and Addy Seidner were there supporting the team from day one and helped me get the girls hyped to train and bring out an intensity we needed to see to improve our skills. As the season went on, Brock’s intensity was obvious on the field and her fire fueled the whole team. Scrimenti and Seidner showed their leadership through their skills and graceful movements as they moved the ball up the field and combined had 20 goals and 34 assists.

Many players showed significant improvements as field hockey players at every given chance. Second-year starting goalkeeper Emmeline Kreutzer broke the school record for goals allowed (10) and shutouts (15).

The Highlanders had an outstanding overall record of 19-3 with a mark of 6-1 in league competition.

“I am also eager to start my winter training with the team, to see which girls will show up and prove they want it,’’ Provost said. “I will be incredibly sad seeing this senior group graduate, but I know they left their mark and legacy and fire in my returners.”