West Milford field hockey rolls to fourth straight win

Delaney Piecuch scored twice, Catherine Coyle added a goal and three assists and Lyla Primavera had a goal and an assist to power 10th-seeded West Milford to its first victory of the season - a 7-0 decision over 15th-seeded Passaic Charter - in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament on Monday, Sept. 28, in West Milford.

Autumn Iwaszczuk, Gigi Dent and Madison Piecuch also found the back of the net for the Lady Highlanders, who held 23-0 advantage in shots. Iwaszczuk didn’t have to face a shot in net to earn the shutout.

West Milford then bowed to seventh-seeded Eastern Christian in a first round game on Friday, Oct. 2, in Wyckoff.

The Lady Highlanders (1-6) will play host to Indian Hills on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

The seventh-seeded Highlanders dropped a 3-1 decision to 10th-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic county Tournament on Saturday afternoon in West Milford.

West Milford (4-4-1) will play at Indian Hills on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. before returning home to play host to Jefferson on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m.

Abrahan Hildgo (four goals, two assists), Chris Orsino (four goals, two assists) and Dan Golas (three goals, two assists) lead the Highlanders in scoring with goalie Julian Chaim (48 saves) anchoring the defense.

Field Hockey

Taylor Keegan totaled two goals and an assist, Addison Tyburczy added one goal and two assists and Julia Plewa and Meghan Allwood also connected for a score as West Milford won its fourth straight game in a 5-0 victory over Westwood on Friday afternoon in Westwood.

Emmeline Kreutzer recorded her sixth shutout of the season with a seven-save performance.

The Lady Highlanders (8-1) will host Passaic Valley on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

The Lady Highlanders fell to 2-5 with a 4-1 loss to Wayne Valley on Friday, Oct. 2 at home.

The tandem of Grace Melucci and Julia Meyer-Pflug won at first doubles in straight sets to account for the point.

West Milford will play at Passaic Valley on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. before returning home to play host to Wayne Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 4:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Peyton Greenberg (five assists, three digs), Mckenna Riley (three kills, one dig), Molly Santora (two digs, one kill, one assist), Aleksandra Ljusic (two blocks), Kayleigh Kaminsky (two kills, one dig) and Emily Bortolato (two digs) led West Milford, which bowed to Ramsey, 25-16, 25-7, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at home.

The Lady Highlanders will play at DePaul on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 4:15 p.m.