West Milford teams collect wins in volleyball, soccer, field hockey and tennis

Peyton Greenberg collected 15 assists, two digs, two aces and one kill, Ava Biancamano totaled 17 digs, three kills and one assist and Mckenna Riley added six kills, three blocks, one dig and one ace to lead the West Milford High girls volleyball team to a hard-fought 25-22, 23-25, 25-19 victory over Indian Hills on Friday afternoon in Indian Hills.

The Lady Highlanders were also aided by Molly Santora (three kills, two aces, one dig), Emily Molan (two digs, one ace), Kayleigh Kaminsky (four digs, one kill, one block, one ace), Aleksandra Ljusic (five aces, three kills, one block, one assist), Kelsey Kaminsky (four digs), Emily Bortolato (two digs), Natasha Blauvelt (two digs) and Lena pugliese (one dig).

West Milford (2-5), which snapped a three-match losing streak, will play at Vernon on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. before returning home to play host to Paterson Eastside on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

West Milford snapped its two-game losing streak with a 1-0 decision over Wayne Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at home.

The Highlanders are now 4-2-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the Independence Division of the Big North Conference.

West Milford was seeded seventh for the Passaic County Tournament and will play either 10th-seeded Wayne Hills or 15th-seeded Paterson Eastside in a second round game on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Girls Soccer

West Milford (0-6) was seeded 10th for the Passaic County Tournament and will play host to 15th-seeded Passaic Charter in a play-in round game on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

If the Lady Highlanders prevailed, they would play at seventh-seeded Eastern Christian in a first round game on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Goalie Cameron Choma has made 68 saves this season.

Field Hockey

Julia Plewa connected for two goals, Sarah Foley added a goal and an assist and Gianna White and Taylor Keegan also scored as West Milford earned a 5-0 victory over Passaic Tech on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Wayne.

Emmeline Kreutzer didn’t have to face a shot in goal to record her fourth shutout of the season.

The Lady Highlanders (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season - a 3-0 setback to Pompton Lakes - on Friday afternoon at home.

West Milford will play at Westwood on Friday, Oct. 2, at 4:15 p.m. before traveling to face Wayne Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amber O’Connor (third singles), Abigail Coppola and Grace Melucci (first doubles), Tess Becker and Natalie Breckenridge (second doubles) each won their respective flights to pace West Milford to a 3-2 victory over Clifton on Friday afternoon in Clifton.

The Lady Raiders (2-4), who have won two of their last three matches, will host Wayne Valley on Friday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. before hosting Lakeland on Monday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m.