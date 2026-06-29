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West Milford football hosts golf outing fundraiser
West Milford. The West Milford football program held its annual golf outing fundraiser June 25 at Crystal Springs Resort, bringing together players, supporters, and community members to raise funds for the team.
maria kovic
West Milford
/
| 29 Jun 2026 | 03:12
Jim Mandara, Tim Jacobsen, Jesse Soehngen,john Ragonese and Mark Palmieri, all of West Milford pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Participants also sat down for a meal after golf.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Crystal Springs Resort
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Golf Outing
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West Milford
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