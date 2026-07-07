West Milford graduates contribute to college spring sports seasons

Chloe Brijbag (West Milford High School) was a sophomore competitor in throwing events for the Montclair State University women’s outdoor track and field program. Brijbag placed 10th in the shot put at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships held in Mahwah.

The Red Hawks placed fourth in the team scoring at the NJAC Championships. Brijbag is listed as an Elementary Education major.

Olivia Brijbag (West Milford High School) was a sophomore defender for the Caldwell University women’s lacrosse squad this past season. Brijbag competed in all 14 games and started in 13 of them with 10 ground balls won for Caldwell.

The Cougars tallied five overall victories with three wins at home and three triumphs in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC). Brijbag is listed as a Psychology major.

Kyle Bednarski (West Milford High School) was a senior right-handed pitcher for the Felician University (Rutherford) baseball team this spring season. Bednarski appeared in nine games and struck out eight batters for Felician.

The Golden Falcons collected an overall record of 35-23 with a mark of 17-5 on their home field. In the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) they went 20-13.

Felician competed in the CACC Tournament where they were victorious over Post University (twice) and Jefferson. They lost to Wilmington University and Goldey-Beacom College. From there, the Golden Falcons advanced to the NCAA Tournament in Rockville Centre, New York where they toppled Molly University and Southern New Hampshire University and also lost to those teams. Bednarski is listed as a Business Administration major.

Jayden Huber (West Milford High School) was a sophomore setter for the Drew University (Madison) men’s volleyball team this spring. Huber played in four matches and had 26 assists and a service ace for Drew.

The Rangers posted 14 overall wins with a mark of 7-6 on their home court and two victories in the Continental Volleyball Conference (CVC). Huber is listed as a Business and Psychology major.

Skyler Ribitzki (West Milford High School) was a sophomore defender for the Drew University women’s lacrosse team this year, appearing in six games.

The Rangers had an 10-7 overall record with three wins at home and five victories in the Landmark Conference. Drew advanced to the Landmark Conference championships, where they were defeated by Susquehanna University in contest held in Selinsgrove, Pa. Ribitzki is listed as a Biology and Environmental Science major.