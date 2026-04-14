West Milford softball rallies for two wins as spring teams post strong week

Lydia Paget was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, Emma Gibson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs, Bella Kling was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run and Rylie Quazza went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and scored once to lift the West Milford High softball team to an 11-9 victory over Wayne Hills on Friday afternoon in West Milford.

The Lady Highlanders led, 11-3, after six innings before Wayne Hills scored six runs in the top of the seventh to forge the final score.

Meghan Allwood singled, doubled and scored, Ariana Canipe and Arianna Morran each singled in a run and Alyssa Kral walked twice and scored twice to fuel the 13-hit attack.

A day earlier, West Milford pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh inning and earned a 7-6 victory over Wayne Valley in Wayne.

Allwood was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs, Quazza went 2-for-3 with a run, Gibson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Paget went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.

The Lady Highlanders (4-2) will play at Mendham on Saturday, April 18, at 11 a.m. before returning home to host Lakeland on Monday, April 20 at 4:15 p.m.

Baseball

Mason LaNeve went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs, Chase Tyburczy was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI and Jack Lizza went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Highlanders earned a 6-2 victory over Clifton on Thursday, April 9, in Clifton.

Conner Thompson surrendered two hits along with four walks while striking out eight over the first 6.2 innings before yielding to Justin Burke, who recorded the final out.

West Milford (3-2) is scheduled to play at Paterson Kennedy on Friday, April 17 at 4:15 p.m. before playing at Montclair on Saturday, April 18 at 11 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Luke Maslanek (two goals, one assist, two ground balls), Ryan Czeczuga (two goals, four ground balls), Cameron Piecuch (one goal, one assist, two ground balls) Daniel Burke (one goal, one assist, three ground balls), Jacob Price (one goal, two ground balls), Logan Rembrandt (one goal), Dean Lombardo (one goal, three ground balls), Brendan Coscia (won 11-of-15 face-offs) and Tyler Acanfrio (10 saves) paced West Milford to a 9-2 victory over Delaware Valley on Thursday, April 9 in Alexandria.

The Highlanders, now 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pooley Division of the NJILL, have been led offensively this season by Cole Riley (seven goals, five assists) and Czeczuga (seven goals, two assists).

West Milford will play at Vernon on Thursday, April 16, before playing at Wayne Valley on Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Julia Plewa scored a career-high six goals, Sydney Brock added two goals and Aleks Ljusic had three assists but West Milford bowed to Pascack Hills, 12-8, on Friday, April 10, in West Milford.

Plewa, a junior, now leads the Lady Highlanders’ offense with 11 goals.

West Milford (0-3) will play at Dwight-Englewood on Saturday, April 18 at 9 a.m.