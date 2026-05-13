Looking back: 40 taverns in West Milford, 1936

In the 1930s self-contained communities throughout West Milford usually had a church, school and general store where people could buy anything they needed and enjoy a social friendship network. There was usually a tavern too, where men could gather to talk about politics, smoke cigarettes, a pipe or cigars and have a few beers before heading home at the end of a long workday. Examples of the townshipwide watering holes were Floyd’s Bar and Grill in Apshawa, Amber Tavern at Echo Lake, Windemere Tavern in Macopin, Mitchell’s Colonial Manor in West Milford Village, Dock’s bar in Newfoundland, and Stegman’s Tavern at Upper Greenwood Lake where reports said there were about 600 bungalows at the new lake community.

In May 1937, the West Milford Township Committee (3-member official governing board in place at the time) ignored objections of many residents and taxpayers who submitted a petition asking them to vote down a proposed ordinance amendment to lower the number of allowed liquor licenses from 40 to 35. The reduction approved by a 2-1 vote during a meeting at Newfoundland Town Hall after a long executive session resulted from affirmative votes by Committeemen Walter Vreeland and Eric Arnold. Committeeman Ezra Winters opposed the action.

Local liquor dealers favoring the reduction, were represented by former Prosecutor J. Vincent Barnett. Attorney David Young III and Tulio G. D’Addario, represented those opposing the amendment.

Stegman’s Hotel at Upper Greenwood tavern had space for community activities. A “Supper-Bridge” event was being held there on Saturday, June 12, 1937, The Upper Greenwood Lake News announced. “It is the first affair of this kind that is to be held at the lake, and the idea seems to be a very good one,” a published article said. “All are invited to come along with their friends, making reservations without delay with Mrs. John Dale, chairlady of the committee, or with Mrs. Stegman. Time must be allowed for purchasing the food and other incidentals.” The newspaper reported that Mrs. James Morreale “has won herself a reputation for being the best mixer- upper and boiler-downer of spaghetti and meat sauce, which gives her the distinction of wearing the chef’s cap on that evening.”

“Of course, there will be many willing hands to make the work easy, and we are all counting on all of the helpers who read this announcement to volunteer whatever time they can spare,” continued the newspaper’s front-page report. “For dessert, there will be served the very-delicious pies baked by Mrs. Salata. Who could ask for more?”

The newspaper article offered the following advice: “After supper (if you can force yourself to stop eating those tasty dishes) the games will begin. After allowing two hours, between six and eight, for serving, it is estimated playing will start about Eight o’clock. There will be a prize for each table and a very nice door prize.”

“It should make a very pleasant evening and should be quite a blessing to those who would like to be spared the job of cooking on Saturday,” the report continued. “The moderate price of 65 cents will cover the cost of supper and games. For children the charge Is 35 cents. This probably is something you have been waiting for, and we hope you will not have hesitated to place your reservations in time. Just think – a delicious meal, a pleasant game of cards in such delightful surroundings as the newly renovated tavern at the dam. This is a perfect combination for an enjoyable spring evening. We’ll be seeing you on the 12th.”