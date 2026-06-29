Billy 6 brings Billy Joel classics to Botanical Garden

Sunday, July 5

Mike Holmes brings the brunch tunes to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., at 1 p.m.

Later, at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, The Warehouse band serves up cover favorites for the afternoon.

Monday, July 6

Friends of the WM Township Library kicks off their Monday night concert series at Camp Home, 1792 Union Valley Rd., at 7 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair and hear your favorite blend of eclectic classic rock, soul, and blues by The Kootz!

Tuesday, July 7

Karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke., begins at 8 p.m. Bring a friend and join in the fun.

Wednesday, July 8

Head to the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, for a set by local musician Ed Seifert, starting at 3 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Selena and Rui kick off open mic night at Old School Pub, for singers, musicians, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds.

Thursday, July 9

At 7 p.m., The Songwriters Collective Jam takes the stage at Cove Castle. Meanwhile, head to Bubbling Springs Park, 1568 Macopin Road, for classic rock and modern country by High Strung.

Friday, July 10

The New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, hosts the Billy 6 show, delivering timeless Billy Joel classics starting at 6:30 p.m. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair; the concert moves to the Carriage House in bad weather.

At the same time in Jefferson, Wonderloaf serves up rock ‘n’ roll favorites at the Jefferson Township Gazebo, 1033 Weldon Road.

At Cove Castle, The Christine Santelli Band kicks off their set at 7 p.m., while Wind Up Monkey brings high-energy fun to J&S Roadhouse.