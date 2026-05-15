Audubon speaker highlights peak bird migration, ways to protect species

The summer bird migration is currently at its peak, according to Mary Birrer of the New Jersey Audubon Center, who recently spoke at the West Milford Library about migration patterns and ways residents can support traveling birds.

Birrer said that birds migrate based on food availability, breeding grounds, climate and predator safety. In New Jersey, peak summer migration runs from mid-April through June, while fall migration occurs from mid-August through October.

She noted that New Jersey sits along the Atlantic Flyway, making it a key stopover point for many migratory species traveling between South America and northern breeding grounds.

The Arctic Tern was highlighted as having one of the longest migrations, traveling the equivalent of flying from New York City to Los Angeles about ten times each year.

Birrer said New Jersey’s diverse habitats—including coastal areas, marshlands, forests and urban environments—make it an important resting and feeding region, with Cape May County serving as a major stopover point.

Residents can help migratory birds by providing clean water sources, installing birdbaths, planting native shrubs and berry-producing plants, and taking steps to reduce window collisions, such as using decals, streamers or bird-friendly glass.

Birrer also noted that the New Jersey Audubon, founded in 1897, is independent from the national Audubon Society and operates nature centers in Franklin Lakes, Bernardsville and Cape May.