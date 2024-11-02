Highlanders lose to Pascack Valley

The West Milford High School football team, seeded eighth, was defeated by first-seed Pascack Valley, 49-14, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament there Friday, Nov. 1.

Chase Tyburczy made a touchdown for the Highlanders (5-5) on a 56-yard pass from quarterback Aydin Deane in the second quarter.

Mark Shinasi scored another touchdown on a 55-yard run after an interception in the same period.

Adam Shaw and Kevin Regula each made three touchdowns for Pascack Valley (8-1) and Ashton Kazinci added another.

No other statistics were available.

Pascack Valley will play the winner of a game between Sparta, seeded fifth, and Montville, seeded fourth, on Saturday, Nov. 2.