Czeczuga’s four goals lift West Milford boys lacrosse past Wayne Valley

Ryan Czeczuga scored four times and had five ground balls, Daniel Burke added a goal and four ground balls and goalie Tyler Acanfrio made 13 saves to lift the West Milford High School boys’ lacrosse team to a 5-4 victory over Wayne Valley on Saturday afternoon in Wayne.

The win was the fourth straight for the Highlanders, who improved to 6-1 this spring.

Brendan Coscia added three ground balls and won 6-of-12 face-offs and Cole Riley (one assist, four ground balls), Kaiden Wilm (one assist, two ground balls), Dean Lombardo) one assist, two ground balls), Evan Melucci (three ground balls), Mark Schinasi (four ground balls) and Stephen Dellagicoma (two ground balls) aided the victory.

West Milford will host Newton on Thursday, April 23, at 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Blake Tyburczy was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, four RBIs and three runs, Chase Tyburczy went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs and Mason LaNeve and Dane Wells each added two RBIs and a run to pace West Milford to a 13-2, six-inning victory over Montclair on Saturday afternoon in Montclair.

The Highlanders, who benefitted from 17 walks from Montclair pitching, led, 4-2, after three innings before striking for six runs in the top of the fourth and three more in the sixth.

The Highlanders have won four of their last five to improve to 6-3 this season.

The Highlanders will host Paterson eastside on Friday, April 24, at 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Emma Gibson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, five RBI and four runs, Meghan Allwood was 2-for-3 with a stolen base, three RBI and two runs, Arianna Morran was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs as West Milford rolled to an 18-4 victory over Mendham as part of the Lace Up for Pediatric Cancer Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Jefferson High School in Oak Ridge.

Alyssa Kral (two walks, two stolen bases, two runs), Bella Kling (2-for-4, two RBIs, run), Izzy Gibson (double, RBI, three runs) and Rylie Quazza (single, RBI, run) added to the Highlanders’ 15-hit attack.

West Milford, which went 1-1 in tournament play, will play at Fair Lawn on Friday, April 24, at 4:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

John Parkin (first singles), Maximus Ilyinsky (second singles) and Brent Telesmanich and Eric Zheng 9first doubles) all won their respective flights in straight sets and Ian Jorgensen (third singles) and Jan Bodzon and Dillon Williams (second doubles) each won by forfeit as West Milford blanked Passaic Valley, 5-0, on Monday, April 13, in Little Falls.

The Highlanders (3-2) will host St. Joseph of Montvale on Friday, April 24, at 4 p.m.